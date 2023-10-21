DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Following his sold-out show with us in 2022 and a busy year of Drum & Bass On The Bike, Dom Whiting returns to Dublin to bring DNB back to Centre Point! 🇮🇪
This is an 18+ event
