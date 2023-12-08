Top track

Ever New - Reworked by Bon Iver & Flock of Dimes Single Version

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Flock of Dimes

Public Records
Fri, 8 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$23.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ever New - Reworked by Bon Iver & Flock of Dimes Single Version
Got a code?

About

Jenn Wasner is a multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, producer and songwriter based in Durham by way of Baltimore. She releases solo music under the name Flock of Dimes and as half of beloved duo Wye Oak. She is also a member of Bon Iver, and of Sylvan Esso’s Read more

Presented by Public Records.

Lineup

Flock of Dimes

Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.