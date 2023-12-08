DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Jenn Wasner is a multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, producer and songwriter based in Durham by way of Baltimore. She releases solo music under the name Flock of Dimes and as half of beloved duo Wye Oak. She is also a member of Bon Iver, and of Sylvan Esso’s
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.