THE I/T DEPARTMENT

Deluxx Fluxx
Fri, 29 Sept, 10:00 pm
New York
About

Join us for a night of lively hip-hop, r&b, house, edits & more, brought to you by a lineup of local DJs! Featuring DJ sets by TEE EM DEE @tee.em.dee, LUV @luvl1sa, Austin Marc @austinmarc, & MitchFactorial @mitchfactorial. Presented by @isabelng523 & TEE Read more

Presented by Deluxx Fluxx NYC

Lineup

TEE EM DEE, Luv, Austin Marc

Venue

Deluxx Fluxx

125 East 11th Street, BSMNT, New York City, New York 10003, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

