DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
𝐅𝐋𝐔𝐈𝐃𝐀 - 𝑁𝑜𝑡 𝐵𝑖𝑛𝑎𝑟𝑦𝑇𝑒𝑐ℎ𝑛𝑜 |
P𝑜w𝑒r𝑒d b𝑦 @LaRoboterie
𝐺𝑢𝑒𝑠𝑡 𝐴𝑟𝑡𝑖𝑠𝑡
𝐋𝐒𝐃𝐗𝐎𝐗𝐎
𝐷𝐽, 𝑝𝑟𝑜𝑑𝑢𝑐𝑒𝑟, 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑝𝑒𝑟𝑓𝑜𝑟𝑚𝑒𝑟 𝐋𝐒𝐃𝐗𝐎𝐗𝐎 𝑖𝑠 𝑤𝑜𝑟𝑘𝑖𝑛𝑔 ℎ𝑎𝑟𝑑 𝑡𝑜 𝑏𝑢𝑖𝑙𝑑 𝑎 𝑛𝑎𝑚𝑒 𝑓𝑜𝑟 ℎ𝑖𝑚𝑠𝑒
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.