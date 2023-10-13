Top track

LSDXOXO - Sick Bitch

Fluida | Not binary techno ft. LSDXOXO

Forte Antenne
Fri, 13 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsRoma
€8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

𝐅𝐋𝐔𝐈𝐃𝐀 - 𝑁𝑜𝑡 𝐵𝑖𝑛𝑎𝑟𝑦𝑇𝑒𝑐ℎ𝑛𝑜 |

P𝑜w𝑒r𝑒d b𝑦 @LaRoboterie

𝐺𝑢𝑒𝑠𝑡 𝐴𝑟𝑡𝑖𝑠𝑡

𝐋𝐒𝐃𝐗𝐎𝐗𝐎

𝐷𝐽, 𝑝𝑟𝑜𝑑𝑢𝑐𝑒𝑟, 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑝𝑒𝑟𝑓𝑜𝑟𝑚𝑒𝑟 𝐋𝐒𝐃𝐗𝐎𝐗𝐎 𝑖𝑠 𝑤𝑜𝑟𝑘𝑖𝑛𝑔 ℎ𝑎𝑟𝑑 𝑡𝑜 𝑏𝑢𝑖𝑙𝑑 𝑎 𝑛𝑎𝑚𝑒 𝑓𝑜𝑟 ℎ𝑖𝑚𝑠𝑒

Presentato da Il Condominio APS.
Lineup

2
LSDXOXO, Fivequestionmarks, Produkkt and 2 more

Venue

Forte Antenne

Via del Forte Antenne, 12, 00199 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

