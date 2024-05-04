Top track

The Crocodile Presents: Steve Mason, Billy and the Dreamboats, guests

The Sunset Tavern
Sat, 4 May, 9:00 pm
GigsSeattle
$31.93The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Steve Mason

Scottish singer, songwriter and producer Steve Mason – formerly of ’90s indie group Beta Band – creates music that could be described as an experimentation in sound. With a range of musical influences including jazz, pop and blues, his lyrics are simple an Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Advance: $25 ($31.93 after fees)

Day of: $28 ($35.02 after fees)

The Planet Sizes Tour

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Crocodile
$
Lineup

Steve Mason

Venue

The Sunset Tavern

5433 Ballard Avenue Northwest, Seattle, Washington 98107, United States
Doors open8:30 pm

