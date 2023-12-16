Top track

Deborah De Luca 4 Hour Extended Set, Kyle E

Egg
Sat, 16 Dec, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Well does this need a detailed description? Let's just keep it simple, shall we .... Deborah De Luca finally returns home on Saturday 16th December, headlining our Ground Floor for a 4 hour extended set!

This is an 18+ event

Presented by EGG.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Deborah De Luca, Kyle E, WILL LEWIS

Venue

Egg

200 York Way, London N7 9AX
Doors open11:00 pm
900 capacity

