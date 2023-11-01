DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jack Sparrow Halloween Cruise !

911 Royal Boat
Wed, 1 Nov, 8:00 pm
PartyParis
€22.01The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

MERCREDI 1er NOVEMBRE - On embarque tous ensemble... pour le meilleur et pour le pire. Les pépites de Burna Boy et Didi B mixées à la crème Dancehall de Kalash ou le son Shatta de Maureen... voilà qui devrait réveilleur plus d'un mort. Pour la suite, tenez Read more

Présenté par 911 Xperience.

Venue

911 Royal Boat

10 Quai D'austerlitz, 75013 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.