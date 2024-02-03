Top track

LVRA & Spent - Venom

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

LVRA

Kings Place (Hall Two)
Sat, 3 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£18.02The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

LVRA & Spent - Venom
Got a code?

Event information

With a sound that’s both anthemic and experimental, hyperpop artist LVRA presents an unmissable and exclusive in-the-round show in immersive 360 sound.

Born in Edinburgh to Chinese parents, 23-year-old singer and producer Rachel Lu emerged in 2020 under t Read more

Presented by Kings Place.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

LVRA

Venue

Kings Place (Hall Two)

Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.