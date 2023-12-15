DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

MI AMI & Funclab, Che Bello Essere Amici

Teatro Principe
Fri, 15 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsMilano
€9.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
MI AMI Festival e Funclab Records uniscono le forze per chiudere il 2023 con una grande festa ispirata dall’amicizia. Una collaborazione basata sul terreno comune della spinta dal basso ai talenti, anche quelli meno codificati, della nuova musica. Un***...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Overdub Srls.
Venue

Teatro Principe

Viale Bligny, 52, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

