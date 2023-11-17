DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Skarra Mucci + Baltimores (première partie)

Le Makeda
Fri, 17 Nov, 9:00 am
GigsMarseille
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

✨ Skarra Mucci en concert au Makeda le jeudi 16 novembre 2023 !

Devenu une figure jamaïcaine incontournable des scènes reggae / dancehall internationales, muni d’un flow inépuisable et de crossovers imbattables, Skarra Mucci transcende les riddims et les Read more

Présenté par LE MAKEDA.

Lineup

Skarra Mucci

Venue

Le Makeda

103 Rue Ferrari, 13005 Marseille, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.