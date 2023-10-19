Top track

Mark Cake - Hoon

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mark Cake & Christos Stylianides

Next Door Records
Thu, 19 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Mark Cake - Hoon
Got a code?

About

Norwich-born, London-based producer, multi-instrumentalist and DJ, Mark Cake, creates sample-based, improvisatory music by recontextualising and fragmenting acoustic saxophone across deep sub basses, glitching rhythms and live loops. Drawing influences fro Read more

Presented by Next Door Records.

Lineup

Mark Cake

Venue

Next Door Records

304 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.