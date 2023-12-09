Top track

Sophie

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

CVC

Brudenell Social Club
Sat, 9 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sophie
Got a code?

About

CVC, or Church Village Collective in full, named their band after the sleepy Welsh town they come from and, if they have it their way, will soon bring international renown to their hometown.

The six-piece musical collective are influenced by Snoop Dogg, C Read more

Brudenell Presents...

Lineup

CVC

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.