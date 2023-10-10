Top track

Cole Swensen, Evan Robbins, Paper Drivers

Genghis Cohen
Tue, 10 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$12.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Gravity Booking Presents

Cole Swensen

Evan Robbins

Paper Drivers

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Genghis Cohen.

Lineup

Cole Swanson, Evan Robbins, Paper Drivers

Venue

Genghis Cohen

740 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

