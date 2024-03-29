Top track

Osa Polar

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

MELENAS

Sonic
Fri, 29 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLyon
Selling fast
€15.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Osa Polar
Got a code?

About

Melenas est un groupe de garage fuzz pop reverbcore originaire de Pamplona en Espagne qui fera craquer les fans de The Feelies, Stereolab et de la jangle pop classique de C86 pour leurs guitares chatoyantes, leurs mélodies douces et leurs rythmes entraînan Read more

Présenté par Le Bazar.

Lineup

Melenas

Venue

Sonic

4 Quai Des Étroits, 69005 Lyon, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.