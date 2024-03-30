Top track

Lilly Hiatt - Lately

KBCS & Tractor Tavern Presents: Lilly Hiatt, Nathan Graham, Hutchie

The Sunset Tavern
Sat, 30 Mar, 8:30 pm
$21.63The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Lately is a record I wrote to share some of where I’ve been with you. Whenever songs happen for me, they are like photographs of time.

Last year was tough. That’s an understatement for certain. Tears were shed, lives were lost, and lonely was a way of lif...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Tractor Tavern.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Nathan Graham, Lilly Hiatt

The Sunset Tavern

5433 Ballard Avenue Northwest, Seattle, Washington 98107, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

