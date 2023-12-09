Top track

Early Moods - Spellbound

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Early Moods with Bright Bright

Club Congress
Sat, 9 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Early Moods - Spellbound
Got a code?

About

Saturday December 9th

Doors 7pm

$13 Advance, $15 Day of Show

This is a 21+ event
Best Life Presents
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Early Moods

Venue

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.