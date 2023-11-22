DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Caníbal es el club alternativo de los miércoles en Barcelona. Desde 2003 ha ido evolucionando de la mano de las tendencias underground de la ciudad condal y ha impulsado la escena local. Después de 20 años de recorrido el club se vuelve a renovar y apuesta
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.