JULIA AMOR + CASERO

Heliogàbal
Fri, 27 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€10.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Tercera nit del cicle Segells Residents amb Primavera Sound a l'Heliogàbal:

JULIA AMOR + CASERO

Amb una combinació perfecta de guitarres, sintetitzadors i caixes de ritmes que la situen entre el synth i el dream pop, Júlia Amor, deixava clar així que es Read more

Organizado por Heliogabal

Lineup

julia amor, Casero

Venue

Heliogàbal

Carrer de Ramón y Cajal, 80, 08012 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

