Top track

Big Country - In a Big Country

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Big Country 'Steeltown' + The Icicle Works

Tramshed
Sat, 24 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsCardiff
£36.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Big Country - In a Big Country
Got a code?

Event information

BIG COUNTRY

'Return To Steeltown' 40th Anniversary Tour 1984-2024

+ special guests: THE ICICLE WORKS (Ian McNabb & Chris Layhe)

‘Steeltown’ was the second studio album by Big Country which was recorded at ABBA’s Polar Studios in Stockholm with producti Read more

Presented by AGMP.

Lineup

Big Country

Venue

Tramshed

Clare Rd, Cardiff CF11 6QP
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
1000 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.