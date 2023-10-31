DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Susan Artemis: I Put A Spell On You

The Century Room
Tue, 31 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
From $15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

($15-$25 | 7pm) Happy Halloween! Century Room favorite Susan Artemis reprises her hit show, "Jazz From the Dark Side of the Lounge," but this time makes it even darker for the Halloween with spooky song selections including "I Put A Spell On You," "I Scare Read more

Presented by The Century Room

Lineup

Venue

The Century Room

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open6:00 pm
100 capacity

