Romy

Electric Brixton
Sat, 18 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£25.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This is a 14+ event, under 16 must be accompanied by an adult (18+).

Presented by AEG.

Lineup

Romy

Venue

Electric Brixton

Town Hall Parade, London SW2 1RJ
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

