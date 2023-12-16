DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
OI! Vitus Presents: the skinhead shindig of the season at The Meadows, featuring some of the finest lineups across the board:
The Templars (NYC)
New York Hounds (NYC)
Ultra Razzia (Montreal)
Fuerza Bruta (Chicago)
This is an 18+ event
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.