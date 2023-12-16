Top track

Modern Day Ripper

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Templars, New York Hounds, Ultra Razzia, Fuerza Bruta

The Brooklyn Monarch
Sat, 16 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$32.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Modern Day Ripper
Got a code?

About

OI! Vitus Presents: the skinhead shindig of the season at The Monarch featuring some of the finest lineups across the board:

The Templars (NYC)

New York Hounds (NYC)

Ultra Razzia (Montreal)

Fuerza Bruta (Chicago)

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
The Templars, The New York Hounds, Ultra Razzia and 1 more

Venue

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.