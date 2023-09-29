DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Post Party Festival Cauces en la López

Sala López
Fri, 29 Sept, 11:45 pm
PartyZaragoza
€8.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

DrizzyClare, Largoofy, Kyros y Rub3d son los protagonistas de la última noche del festival Cauces. Sus sets suenan a tech-house, dembow, afrobeat, hip hop o Jersey Club. Si aún no estas convencido, la tatuadora Ineso vendrá con aguja y tinta preparadas par Read more

Organizado por Festival Cauces

Lineup

Drizzyclare, Largoofy, Kyros

Venue

Sala López

C. de Sixto Celorrio, 2, 50015 Zaragoza, Spain
Doors open11:45 pm

