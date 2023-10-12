DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Triples Is Best are excited to announce the London free entry EP release show for industrial goth-pop duo URKT. Coming along for the ride will also be synth-pop artist D. Dent and the powerhouse electronics of Corpus Milner. This show will also be Pay What
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.