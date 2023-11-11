Top track

National Metal Day at The Garage

The Garage
Sat, 11 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$18.92The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

11/11 is National Metal Day—let's celebrate! The Garage is an all-ages, substance-free, nonprofit music venue providing young people equitable access and opportunities in the Twin Cities music community.

This is an all ages event.

Presented by Twin Cities Catalyst Music.

Lineup

1
Valeria, Albacore, Dreams Aside and 1 more

Venue

The Garage

75 Civic Center Parkway, Burnsville, Minnesota 55337, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

