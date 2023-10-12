Top track

Subconscio - Il Mondo Invisibile

Aethos Live - Subconscio

Aethos Milano
Thu, 12 Oct, 9:30 pm
GigsMilano
About

Groundkeeper Studios, Rockit, Siamo Un Magazine e OutSoon Collective presentano il nuovo format del giovedì milanese “Aethos Live” per portare sul palco gli artisti emergenti della scena indipendente italiana.

Questo giovedì si inizia con il live di Subco Read more

Presentato da Overdub Srls.
Lineup

Venue

Aethos Milano

Piazza Xxiv Maggio, 20123 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Doors open9:30 pm

