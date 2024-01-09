DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Comedy Night - The Electric Strawberry Comedy Club

Hot Box
Tue, 9 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
ComedyChelmsford
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

We'll be bringing you the freshest and funniest comedy from Chelmsford and beyond. There will be both new acts together with more established acts trying out new material; but laughter and fun are always guaranteed.

Doors open at 7pm, show starts at 8pm, Read more

Presented by Hot Box Live Community Interest Company.

Venue

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.