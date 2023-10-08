Top track

Judeline - CANIJO

Afterparty Judeline

Sala Moondance
Sun, 8 Oct, 11:59 pm
PartyMadrid
About

Despues de su segundo soldout en la Sala Shoko, se celebra el Afterparty oficial del concierto de Judeline en la Sala Moondance este domingo 8 de octubre.

Requisito: Tener la entrada de uno de sus tres conciertos en Shoko.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesa

Organizado por Moondance.

Lineup

Nusar3000, Ruptura, Chris Collins

Venue

Sala Moondance

C. de la Aduana, 21, 28012 679013092, Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

