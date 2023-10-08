DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Despues de su segundo soldout en la Sala Shoko, se celebra el Afterparty oficial del concierto de Judeline en la Sala Moondance este domingo 8 de octubre.
Requisito: Tener la entrada de uno de sus tres conciertos en Shoko.
Para mayores de 18 años (necesa
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.