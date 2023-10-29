Top track

Sunday Warriors; Damian Lazarus, Guy Gerber + more

Grand Park - Event Lawn
Sun, 29 Oct, 2:30 pm
PartyLos Angeles
About

For our second annual Sunday Warriors, we invite a powerhouse line up to close out the Halloween weekend at The Grand Park in collaboration with our friends at Mayan Warrior. Expect a very strange and spooky series of events throughout the day...

Presented by Stranger Than.

Lineup

4
Damian Lazarus, Guy Gerber, Mind Against and 4 more

Venue

Grand Park - Event Lawn

200 N Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012, USA
Doors open2:30 pm

