RATU$

La Maroquinerie
Sat, 6 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€19.50
About

Grand fan de rap français originaire du quartier P.L.V.S. à Pierrefitte-sur-Seine dans le 93, Ratu$ démarre le rap à 16 ans. En parallèle, il entame une carrière de football, qui lui permet de vivre à l’étranger jusqu’à ses 19 ans. À son retour en France s Read more

Presented by Saboteur Records.

Lineup

Ratu$

Venue

La Maroquinerie

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

