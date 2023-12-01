Top track

Disco Cowboy

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sonia Leigh with special guest Adam Mac

Eddie's Attic
Fri, 1 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $16.68The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Disco Cowboy
Got a code?

About

Sonia Leigh with special guest Adam Mac live at Eddie's Attic!

Sonia Leigh’s musical style cannot be put in a box. From Hip-Hop to Country to Pop and Rock and Roll, Sonia’s meticulously crafted lyrics tell stories that transcend genre and leave the listen...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Lineup

Adam Mac, Sonia Leigh

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.