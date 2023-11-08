Top track

Krooked Kings - All Out of Good Days

Krooked Kings

Omeara
Wed, 8 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

FKP Scorpio presents

Krooked Kings

This is a 14+ event (under 16s to be accompanied by an adult).

Presented by FKP Scorpio.

Lineup

Krooked Kings

Venue

Omeara

6 O’meara Street, London Bridge, SE1
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity
Accessibility information

