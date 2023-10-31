DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Fantastic Man + Two Ex + Certain People | Halley

Specka
Tue, 31 Oct, 11:59 pm
DJMadrid
€18.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
La mejor fiesta de Hallowey, la enciende el Cometa Halley, para espantar las brujas y los murcielagos, se sube a los mandos del cometa el australiano FANTASTIC MAN, quien nos hará volar por un paisaje acido, muy acido.

Para completar el trick-or-trade del...

Organizado por Specka Club.

Lineup

1
Fantastic Man, Two Ex, David Ponziano and 1 more

Venue

Specka

Calle de Orense, 26, 28020 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

