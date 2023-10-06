Top track

Matrix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Face Down Ass Up: Afterparty La Zowi w/ Mark Luva

Sala López
Fri, 6 Oct, 11:59 pm
PartyZaragoza
From €10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Matrix
Got a code?

About

Face Down Ass Up: La Zowi Afterparty.

DJs: Mark Luva + Elgato500euros + Ms von Disko + Sweet Drinkz.

No incluye consumición. Prohibida la entrada a menores de 18 años.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).

Organizado por Dollar Club.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Ms Von Disko, MARK LUVA, Sweet Drinkz

Venue

Sala López

C. de Sixto Celorrio, 2, 50015 Zaragoza, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:59 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.