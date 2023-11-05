DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mario Cobo

Sala Clamores
Sun, 5 Nov, 12:30 pm
GigsMadrid
€16.53
El nuevo disco de Mario Cobo “CHET" es otro giro sorprendente en su carrera musical, no porque no supiésemos que podía adentrarse en sonidos más jazz y en el mundo de la improvisación, si no más bien porque después de sus últimas experiencias como guitarri Read more

Mario Cobo

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Doors open12:30 pm

