DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Isobel Rogers: Work in Progress

Camden Comedy Club
Tue, 10 Oct, 7:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Witty and inventive, with a sharp eye for satire and poetic lyrics to match, Isobel Rogers unmasks our shadier selves as we all navigate, or fail to navigate, relationships and our own lives in an increasingly jittery and superficial world, whilst keeping Read more

Presented by Camden Comedy Club.

Lineup

Isobel Rogers

Venue

Camden Comedy Club

100 Camden High St, London NW1 0LU, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.