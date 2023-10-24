DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Backwoodz Records and Waking Windows present
ShrapKnel (Premrock and Curly Castro) & Rich Jones
Tuesday - October 24
Doors / Show
$10 Adv / $14 Dos
18+
Curly Castro and PremRock; a duo as dissimilar as they are made for each other. The two artists ar
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.