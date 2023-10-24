Top track

ShrapKnel - Running Rebel Swordplay (feat. Curly Castro & PremRock)

ShrapKnel (Premrock and Curly Castro) w/ Rich Jones

The Monkey House
Tue, 24 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsWinooski
$12.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Backwoodz Records and Waking Windows present

ShrapKnel (Premrock and Curly Castro) & Rich Jones

Tuesday - October 24

Doors / Show

$10 Adv / $14 Dos

18+

Curly Castro and PremRock; a duo as dissimilar as they are made for each other. The two artists ar Read more

Presented by Waking Windows.

Lineup

Rich Jones, ShrapKnel

Venue

The Monkey House

30 Main Street, Winooski, Vermont 05404, United States
Doors open8:00 pm
100 capacity

