DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
War Child UK and YouTube Music are teaming up to present Industry Day, a day of music industry panel discussions and keynote speeches, hosted by Kemi Rodgers, celebrating War Child’s 'Day Of The Girl' event series.
Day Of The Girl celebrates remarkable gi
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.