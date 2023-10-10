DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Day of The Girl - Industry Day

Google Digital Studios
Tue, 10 Oct, 1:45 pm
GigsLondon
Free
War Child UK and YouTube Music are teaming up to present Industry Day, a day of music industry panel discussions and keynote speeches, hosted by Kemi Rodgers, celebrating War Child’s 'Day Of The Girl' event series.

Presented by War Child

Google Digital Studios

6 Pancras Road, Camden, London, N1C 4BJ, United Kingdom
Doors open1:45 pm

