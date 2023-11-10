DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

13 Arrows, Trading Faces, & Indecent Proposal

Underground Music Venue - Cafe
Fri, 10 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$18.92
13 Arrows is a 4-piece blues rock outfit from Minneapolis, MN that started in 2016. Their mission is to bring rock and roll back to its’ raw, unbound and authentic roots.

Trading Faces is a 5 piece Dirty Disco band out of Minneapolis that delivers pure, c

Presented by Underground Music Venue.

Venue

Underground Music Venue - Cafe

408 3rd Ave N, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

