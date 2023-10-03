DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
This event will take place at EartH Theatre.
Taking to the stage will be Timi Akindele-Ajani, a photographer and filmmaker who will be talking about his moving and beautifully shot short film Guests, and Alva Skog, an illustrator renowned for their off-sc
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.