bar italia

Eulogy
Fri, 22 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
Eulogy Presents: bar italia

Friday, March 22nd, 2024

Eulogy - 10 Buxton Ave. Asheville, NC 28801 - 7PM

bar italia

bar italia is a London-based band.

https://baritalia.bandcamp.com

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Eulogy.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

bar italia

Eulogy

10 Buxton Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

