DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Eric Paslay

Bush Hall
Mon, 4 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£19.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Country artist Eric Paslay delivers a powerful punch as a renowned Platinum-selling, GRAMMY nominated hit songwriter, artist, and performer. He’s celebrated five No.1 hits, with four of those ranked among the “Top 100 Songs of the Decade” by Country Airche Read more

Presented by TEG Europe

Lineup

Eric Paslay

Venue

Bush Hall

310 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
450 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.