LA LOM, Jerron Paxton

The Sultan Room
Thu, 30 Nov, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
$31.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Alvarado
About

Valid identification is required for entry. Acceptable forms of ID include an unexpired US government-issued ID such as a driver's license or passport. Foreign passports are also accepted.

This is a 21+ event
The Sultan Room Presents

Lineup

LA LOM, Jerron 'Blind Boy' Paxton

Venue

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open6:30 pm
Event ends8:45 pm
250 capacity

