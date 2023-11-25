Top track

SAMWOY - Sbwriel

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

TV Erased (SUUNS, We Are Wolves), SAMWOY

Bar Orwell
Sat, 25 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$22.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

SAMWOY - Sbwriel
Got a code?

About

TV Erased's songs are noisy, jagged, visceral blasts that sit uncomfortably at the intersection of post-punk and noisy, experimental art-rock.

Members of art-rock band SUUNS, synth-punk band We Are Wolves, experimental pop project Rip Pop Mutant, baro Read more

Presented by Transmit Presents.

Lineup

Venue

Bar Orwell

1595 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6K 1T9, Canada
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.