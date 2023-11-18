DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Chewing Glass Collective // Good Cop // Deathchop$

East Street Tap
Sat, 18 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Come get off ya chop$ to some hardcore bops. Let's get f#cling ratchet xoxo

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by KNM.

Lineup

Deathchop$, Good Cop, Chewing Glass Collective

Venue

East Street Tap

74 East St, Brighton BN1 1NF, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.