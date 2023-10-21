Top track

Transatlantica Weekender n. 3 | Market Party

Mercato centrale di Certosa
Sat, 21 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsGenova
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

The Way
About

Terzo weekender targato Transatlantica dedicato alla black music. Questa volta ci troviamo nel mercato centrale della Certosa a Genova per danzare sulle note selezionate dal collettivo Handson Family e il B2B tra Ma Nu! e Passenger.

Presentato da Associazione Culturale Casanoego.

Lineup

Handson Family, Ma Nu!, Andrea Passenger

Venue

Mercato centrale di Certosa

Via Certosa 75, 16159 Genova città metropolitana di Genova, Italia
Doors open6:00 pm

