Smash Tournament w/ Miss Bussy

Our Wicked Lady
Wed, 25 Oct, 8:00 pm
No Halloween plans yet?
Consider yourself invited to our Nintendo Smash Tournament with Miss Bussy
on Weds, October 25th at 8pm

Come dressed as your favorite Smash Character and get free entry to the raffle.
We will have winners from each round Read more

Presented by Our Wicked Lady LLC.
Venue

Our Wicked Lady

153 Morgan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

