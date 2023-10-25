DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No Halloween plans yet?
Consider yourself invited to our Nintendo Smash Tournament with Miss Bussy
on Weds, October 25th at 8pm
Come dressed as your favorite Smash Character and get free entry to the raffle.
We will have winners from each round
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.