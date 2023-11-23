DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The music of HONESTY emerged unexpectedly, instinctually, almost unconsciously out of informal weekly gatherings at a Leeds studio space called The Nave. It was here where the collective’s core members: George Mitchell, Matt Peel, Josh Lewis and Imi Holmes
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.