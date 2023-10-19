DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
ALL YOU CAN QUIZ + FREE PASTA
Quiz night and pasta all you can eat. Science, art, music, history, funny and ridiculous games.... show us how big is your knowledge and let your team win a pint of beer!
**RULES**
- Create your team (max 5 people)
